Maryland fire departments battle “significant” 8-alarm brush fire in Owings Mills

An ongoing brush fire at Soldiers Delight Park in Owings Mills on Tuesday is now an 8-alarm fire, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

The blaze began at a 3-alarm fire Tuesday afternoon. It was upgraded to an 8-alarm fire as it spread throughout the park. About 200 firefighters from departments across Central Maryland are battling the blaze, which is about 40% contained, fire officials said shortly before 6 p.m. About 29 homes in the area have been evacuated.

No injuries have been reported but Baltimore County Fire is instructing people to avoid the area, department spokesperson Elise Armacost said.

“This is an unusually significant brush fire,” Armacost said.

Baltimore County Police closed sections of Deer Park Road at Dolfield Avenue, Wards Chapel Road and Berryman’s Lane to traffic Tuesday afternoon, police said on Twitter.

The fire in Owings Mills is seen from the air as a plane is flying into BWI on April 4, 2023. (Mariel Leering)

The blaze began as a brush fire within the park and was in the area of Deer Park Road and Berryman’s Lane at at about 4:15 p.m., according to tweets from the department. Drivers on Wards Chapel Road and Deer Park Road should expect delays, officials said on Twitter.