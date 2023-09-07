Man dies after hit-and-run crash in Owings Mills, Baltimore County Police say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A man died Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle in Owings Mills, according to the Baltimore County Police.

At about 11:05 p.m., police responded to a reported pedestrian crash that occurred near the intersection of Painters Mill Road and Owings Choice Court.

Detectives from the Baltimore County Crash Team have determined that 75-year-old Reginald Haysbert was struck by a vehicle that is believed to be a dark-colored or black 2013-to-2015 Honda Accord that was traveling southbound on Painters Mill Road. Medics transported Haysbert to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Honda did not remain at the scene.

The Baltimore County Police Department Crash Team continues to investigate this incident and the circumstances surrounding it. Detectives are asking anyone with information concerning the case to contact 410-307-2020. Information may be provided anonymously through the Baltimore County Police Department iWATCH program or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.