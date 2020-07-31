Baltimore County officer seriously injured after vehicle overturns in Parkville

Baltimore County fire crews pulled a police officer from an overturned vehicle in Parkville Thursday night.
Officials say the overturned police vehicle was on Harford Road near Hiss Avenue. Crews worked to extricate the unnamed Baltimore County officer, who had serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital.
In a tweet, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said his thoughts and prayers are with the officer and family.
“We are praying for a full and speedy recovery,” Olszewski said in the tweet.
Officials did not say what lead to the vehicle overturning.
This article will be updated.