Baltimore County needs more treatment facilities and services for drug users, opioid panel says

County Police Chief Melissa R. Hyatt, a former city police colonel, said her department is looking forward to working with the county agencies and organizations to address the county’s opioid issues. She stressed her department “will have a strong role” in the fight against drug addiction. Likewise, County Fire Chief Joanne R. Rund said her department is training personnel to identify when it’s appropriate to leave the opioid overdose antidote naloxone with families affected by opioid use disorder. Those families will also be trained on how to administer naloxone when needed, Rund said.