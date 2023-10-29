Cyclist, 29, dies after Saturday crash in Reisterstown, police say

A 29-year-old man died after being struck by a sedan in Reisterstown while he was riding a bike on Saturday night, according to Baltimore County Police.

The cyclist, identified as Jose Luis Henriquez Lemus, died at a hospital after officers responded at about 10:35 p.m. to the crash near the intersection of East Cherry Hill and Shirley Manor roads, police said in a Sunday news release.

Investigators determined that a 2003 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling along East Cherry Hill Road when it struck the cyclist. The sedan’s driver remained at the scene after the crash, police said.

Baltimore County Crash Team detectives are investigating the matter.