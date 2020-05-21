Parts of Maryland see smoke from New Jersey wildfire, fire officials say

Officials in Baltimore and Harford counties say a wildfire in New Jersey is what caused smoky conditions in some parts of the state Wednesday.
The Baltimore County Fire Department wrote on Twitter at 6:41 p.m. that residents had called the department about heavy smoke conditions in the Baltimore area. The Harford County Department of Emergency Services said residents reported something similar in that county about an hour earlier.
According to the departments, the smoke was due to a large wildfire in Camden County, New Jersey, which the wind swept south into Maryland.
6ABC reported that a forest fire in Winslow Township in New Jersey consumed more than 2,100 acres before, officials said, it had mostly been contained by Wednesday afternoon.