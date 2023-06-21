Sexual abuse trial begins for former Mount Saint Joseph wrestling coach

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Neil Adleberg, a 75-year-old former high school wrestling coach, began sexually abusing a high school student he was mentoring in 2013, prosecutors said Wednesday during Adleberg’s trial.

The trial for the ex-coach at Mount Saint Joseph High School began Wednesday in Baltimore County Circuit Court. In March 2022, a grand jury indicted Adleberg on charges of second-degree rape, attempted second-degree rape, sexual abuse of a minor and sexual solicitation of a minor.

Advertisement

Neil Adleberg, a 75-year-old former Mount Saint Joseph High School wrestling coach, arrives at the Baltimore County courthouse for his trial. He is the only person charged in connection with the Maryland Attorney General's Office's sexual abuse investigation. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Adleberg worked at the Baltimore high school on Frederick Avenue in the 1970s and returned as assistant wrestling coach during the 2014-15 season.

Assistant Attorney General Megan Greene said the victim, then a wrestler at another high school, had a chaotic home life in high school, with unstable housing and divorced parents who struggled with addiction.

Advertisement

The high school student, now an adult, met Adleberg at a wrestling tournament and began a years-long relationship with the coach, who helped him apply for college, took him on recruiting trips and supported him financially.

“He realized what he had in front of him was a target,” Greene said in her opening statement, calling Adleberg “a jealous, obsessive abuser” who sought to control the teenager and belittled him to his friends and family so they would discount reports of abuse.

She said the gifts and opportunities Adleberg bestowed on the wrestler helped him obtain compliance while he repeatedly sexually abused him.

The Baltimore Sun does not identify victims of sex abuse without their permission.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Joe Murtha, Adleberg’s attorney, said the former coach was a mentor, a coach and a “surrogate parent” to a directionless teenager in his last year of high school and into young adulthood.

“There was no secret that Mr. Adleberg was very involved in [the victim’s] life,” Murtha said. “Mr. Adleberg has helped people until they no longer needed help.”

Murtha said he would call witnesses who could refute details about the abuse, which prosecutors say occurred between December 2013 and June 2014. Adleberg, who was released from home detention last year, is also set to testify in his own defense.

Adleberg grew up in Baltimore County and wrestled as a student at Milford Mill Academy. He attended Rutgers University and then transferred to the University of Maryland before earning a master’s degree at Towson University, Murtha said. Adleberg founded a premier high school wrestling tournament called Mount Mat Madness.

Advertisement

He was a counselor at Mount Saint Joseph’s in the 1970s, during which the wrestling team developed from a “strong” one into an “excellent program,” Murtha said.

Adleberg is the only person to be criminally charged as part of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office’s investigation into sexual abuse in the Catholic Church. Investigator John Sheridan testified Wednesday that an “an institution,” not the victim, first reported the abuse allegation through a Maryland Attorney General tipline.