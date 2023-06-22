Man testifies ex-Mount Saint Joseph wrestling coach carried out violent sexual assaults, threatened him to stay silent

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

More than five years after a prominent Maryland wrestling coach allegedly began sexually abusing a high school wrestler, the young man confronted the septuagenarian in a text message, he testified Thursday.

Advertisement

“I can’t believe you made it sexual,” the young man, then 22, said in a 2019 text message to Neil Adleberg that he read aloud in Baltimore County Circuit Court. According to the text messages, Adleberg wrote back, “Everything I did was to help you achieve your best in wrestling and life.”

On the second day of the bench trial of former Mount Saint Joseph wrestling coach, the man who has accused the 75-year-old of sexually abusing him testified that his mentor carried out violent sexual assaults and threatened him into remaining silent.

Advertisement

The Baltimore Sun does not typically name victims of sexual abuse.

Adleberg, of Reisterstown, faces two counts of second-degree rape along with charges of sexual solicitation of a minor and sexual abuse of a minor. The Maryland Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case, the only indictment to come out of the state’s investigation into Catholic Church abuse.

The alleged victim, now an adult, said Thursday that Adleberg assaulted him on a trip, fondled him during a 2014 train ride and assaulted him while the two were in Adleberg’s basement later that year, preparing wrestling gear for an upcoming tournament. He was 17 at the time.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

In addition to describing assaults, the man read from texts and emails with Adleberg in which the coach proclaimed his “love” for his mentee, at one point writing an email to him while the man was in college that while their relationship was “not completely acceptable to society,” he had “no regrets.”

“Don’t make this public,” Adleberg wrote at the end of the email, adding an internet shorthand for intense laughter.

Adleberg’s attorney Joe Murtha has denied the allegations against his client, who worked at Mount Saint Joseph High School in Baltimore in the 1970s and was an assistant wrestling coach there during the 2014-2015 season. Adleberg, a major figure in Maryland wrestling, created the Mount Mat Madness tournament for high school wrestlers.

On Thursday, Murtha questioned the young man about what he said were inaccuracies in his interviews with investigators, including the date of the first sexual assault, claims about why another wrestler’s face was printed on a tournament T-shirt, and a misrepresentation the then-teenager made to Adleberg at their first meeting.

Murtha also asked the witness about the details of the assault that allegedly happened in Adleberg’s home, questioning how the former coach, then in his 60s, could overcome a strong teenage wrestler with training-enhanced stamina and endurance.

Advertisement

The witness said in his testimony that “many, many things” kept him from reporting Adleberg’s abuse earlier, including threats made by Adleberg that he would discredit him and no one would believe his reports. The man said he first told his brother about the abuse when he sought treatment for depression and suicidal thoughts.

The trial is set to last into next week, when Adleberg is expected to testify.