Baltimore County judge to deliver verdict Friday in sex abuse case against former wrestling coach

A Baltimore County judge will deliver a verdict Friday morning in the case against a former wrestling coach accused of sexually abusing a high school wrestler.

Circuit Court Judge Dennis M. Robinson began deliberating Thursday afternoon on charges against former Mount Saint Joseph High School wrestling coach Neil Adleberg. Robinson said he will reach a decision by 10 a.m. Friday in the trial, which began June 21.

A grand jury indicted the 75-year-old Reisterstown resident in March 2022, the only criminal case to to emerge from the Maryland Attorney General’s investigation into Catholic Church sex abuse. Adleberg faces charges of second-degree rape and attempted second-degree rape, as well as sex abuse of a minor and sexual solicitation of a minor.

The former coach, who has denied the allegations, worked at Mount Saint Joseph High School in Baltimore as a counselor and wrestling coach in the 1970s before returning as an assistant coach for a season in 2014. Called “the godfather of Maryland wrestling” throughout the weeklong trial, he founded the Mount Mat Madness tournament for high school wrestlers in 2003.

In closing arguments, prosecutors said Adleberg “skillfully manipulated the truth” to conceal the alleged abuse, while the defense said Adleberg’s accuser lied about being assaulted after a mentorship relationship turned sour.

Robinson repeatedly pressed Assistant Attorney General Nancy Frigo to prove that the alleged victim was under 18 when the alleged abuse occurred. The accuser, now an adult, testified that when he was 17, the coach raped him as he helped prepare wrestling gear in the basement of Adleberg’s home.

The Baltimore Sun does not name victims of sexual abuse.

The man has said he can’t recall the exact date of the incident, which occurred around June 2014, according to the indictment. Adlberg testified that the gear, specially ordered for an upcoming wrestling competition, would not have been packed until after the accuser’s 18th birthday in early June.

Joe Murtha, Adleberg’s attorney, said the state had no “affirmative evidence” that the alleged June rape happened before the then-teenager turned 18, calling the event a “phantom date.”

Murtha highlighted in his closing argument what he called misrepresentations in the alleged victim’s testimony and a forensic interview he gave in May. “I may never prove why it is that [Adleberg’s accuser] lies, but I can prove he lied,” he said. Frigo said the man was upfront about the gaps in his recollections and argued that trauma can shape memory.

When Robinson asked what incentive Adleberg’s accuser would have to lie, Murtha said the man retaliated against his once-benefactor at a time when the alleged victim was “swirling down the drain of life” in his early 20s and Adleberg separated their finances.

The young man never reported the alleged abuse to police, Murtha and Frigo both said Thursday. A family member passed along the abuse allegation to Mount Saint Joseph, a move Murtha said was “a money grab” calculated to milk Adleberg for a payout.

In closing arguments, prosecutors painted Adleberg as an older man consumed with controlling the movements, relationships and money of a financially-strapped young person who came from a chaotic home.

“The evidence outlines a romantic obsession,” Frigo said, referring to text messages, emails and receipts during the course of the relationship she called abusive. In her rebuttal, Frigo said Adlberg had impeached himself when he said he was not sexually attracted to young males.

Prosecutors introduced into evidence pornography searches for “young boys” that investigators obtained from Adleberg’s home desktop computer with a search warrant.