Baltimore County volunteer firefighters work to rescue person stuck in mud on Northern Central Railroad Trail in Cockeysville

Baltimore County Volunteer firefighters are trying to free a man who is stuck in mud up to his waist on the Northern Central Railroad Trail in Cockeysville, according to the volunteer firefighter association.

A rescue crew was called to the trail around 9:20 a.m. after a mudslide for a report of a person trapped in the mud under a bridge along the trail, said Elise Armacost, a spokesperson for the county fire department. The exact location where the man became stuck is unknown. Fire personnel are currently working to rescue him.