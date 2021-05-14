Several injured, one severely, in natural gas explosion in Pikesville, Baltimore County authorities say

An explosion in Pikesville Friday afternoon left several people injured, one critically, and sparked a fire in the street, Baltimore County fire officials said.
Authorities at the scene near the intersection of Stevenson Road and Janellen Drive are gauging the number injured and the extent of the damages following a gas explosion, said Elise Armacost, a Baltimore County Fire Department spokeswoman.
At least one person was critically injured and taken to the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for treatment, Armacost said. Multiple other injuries were reported.
Several structures and vehicles were affected, Armacost said.
Firefighters responded around 3:49 p.m., the department said in a tweet. About an hour later, they were still battling the blaze, which involved powerlines.
Images from the scene show a ball of flames emanating from the roadway, with trees alongside and electrical wires hanging above.
The fire department said Baltimore Gas & Electric was summoned to the scene and that utility crews were working to shut off gas to the area.
The Baltimore County Volunteer Firefighters Association described the fire in the street as large and said in a tweet it was fueled by natural gas.
Homes in the area were being evacuated, the association said around 4 p.m.
This article will be updated.