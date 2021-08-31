xml:space="preserve">
Dundalk man fatally shot wife before killing himself, police say

Baltimore Sun
Aug 31, 2021 2:24 PM

Baltimore County police say the killing of a Dundalk couple found dead in their home last week was a murder/suicide.

Authorities say that Dennis Lebrun Sr. shot his wife, Susan LeBrun, 66, before killing himself. Officers found their bodies shortly after 7 a.m. on Aug. 27 in the 3100 block of Baybriar Road, while responding to a call for a person in cardiac arrest, the department said.

Authorities say a note and firearm were recovered at the scene. The firearm was registered to Susan LeBrun, police said.

