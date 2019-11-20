Authorities said 14 people suffered “non-life threatening” injuries after a Maryland Transit Administration bus collided with three cars in Middle River Wednesday afternoon.
All 14 people were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
The Baltimore County Fire Department wrote on Facebook at 4:15 p.m. that they were responding to the crash at Rossville Boulevard and Kelso Drive.
Writing that they’re responding to a “MASS CASUALTY INCIDENT,” the department said 13 people were injured in the crash and people traveling in the area should expect delays. “Casualty” can mean someone who is injured or died in an event. In a follow-up message, the department upgraded the number of injured to 14.
