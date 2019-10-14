xml:space="preserve">
A car collided with an MTA bus in Essex on Monday, Oct. 14. Baltimore County fire officials said seven people were injured in the crash. (Jerry Jackson)

Seven people were injured in a crash involving a Maryland Transportation Administration bus Monday afternoon, Baltimore County fire officials said.

The Baltimore County Fire Department wrote on Twitter at 3:10 p.m. that firefighters were responding to a crash involving a MTA bus and another vehicle in the area Eastern Ave. and S. Taylor Ave. in Essex. The department said one person suffered life-threatening injuries.

The department is advising drivers to avoid the area.

This article will be updated.

