Seven people were injured in a crash involving a Maryland Transportation Administration bus Monday afternoon, Baltimore County fire officials said.
The Baltimore County Fire Department wrote on Twitter at 3:10 p.m. that firefighters were responding to a crash involving a MTA bus and another vehicle in the area Eastern Ave. and S. Taylor Ave. in Essex. The department said one person suffered life-threatening injuries.
The department is advising drivers to avoid the area.
This article will be updated.