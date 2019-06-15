Motorcyclist, a 49-year-old Essex man, killed in crash

Police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Essex early Friday evening.

Baltimore County police said Michael Johnson, 49, of Essex, was traveling south on Route 702 when he struck a Nissan Maxima that had been traveling north and was making a left turn onto East Homberg Avenue, according to a Baltimore County Police news release.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m.

Johnson was thrown from his motorcycle, according to the release, and medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team is working to determine factors that led to the crash.

