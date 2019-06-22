Use Code BALT69 for a $69 Ticket to One Day University on July 9
Baltimore County Police: 28-year-old man dead after motorcycle crash

Talia Richman
Baltimore County police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that left a 28-year-old Middle River man dead.

Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, police responded after a man on a Harley Davidson slid off the road as he was traveling southbound on Windlass Drive, near Martin Boulevard.

The motorcycle driver was taken to MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center, but was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Police identified the man as Nicholas Steven Green, 28, of the 2200 block of Coralthorn Road. The crash team is investigating the incident.

