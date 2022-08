A 13-year-old boy who was last seen in the Windsor Mill area in Baltimore County has been missing for over a week.

Caliyeh Jones was last seen July 22, Baltimore County Police reported Monday.

Jones is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He was wearing a lime green base ball cap, black shirt, gray pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020.