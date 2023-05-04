Baltimore County Police search for new evidence in 2002 disappearance of Michelle Rust

Baltimore County Police Cpl. Dona Carter speaks outside the Arbutus home where Michelle Rust lived before her 2002 disappearance. Police searched the property for evidence in Rust’s case on Thursday morning. (Cassidy Jensen/Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore County Police on Thursday searched the Arbutus property where a 24-year-old woman was last seen before she disappeared in 2002.

Investigators on Thursday applied orange chalk to the driveway of the yellow house on Clarke Boulevard where Rust lived with her family when she went missing on July 20, 2002, the day of her 3-year-old son’s birthday party. Police said they plan to search the house next door, where Rust’s father-in-law and mother-in-law lived at the time, as well as other undisclosed locations in Baltimore County and Baltimore City.

Police used ground-penetrating radar to look for “any disturbances in the ground” around the house, Cpl. Dona Carter of the Criminal Investigations Unit said Thursday. Detectives appeared to focus on searching for evidence in the home’s backyard, which was surrounded by a white fence.

Carter did not say if new evidence had come to light, more than 20 years after police began investigating Rust’s disappearance. “As with any cold case we have, especially as new detectives come to the unit, we make sure we review any information, any new leads obtained,” Carter said.

Police have long suspected foul play in Rust’s disappearance. They found no activity on her financial accounts and the clothes and jewelry she was wearing that day were never found. Her green Dodge Caravan was discovered close to her home, Carter said. Relatives said Rust would not have left her son willingly.

In 2002, Rust’s parents Ray and Gwen Lins told The Baltimore Sun they would never stop searching for their daughter. The Lins have been ruled out as suspects, Carter said Thursday. Michelle’s husband Dwight Rust said in 2003 that he had nothing to do with her disappearance.