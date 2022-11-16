Chief Melissa Hyatt to leave Baltimore County Police; Olszewski announces other director changes

Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt will leave her position in early December when her contract expires, County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. announced Wednesday.

Hyatt, the first woman to lead the department, was nominated by Olszewski in 2019 to helm the agency with roughly 2,000 sworn employees. Her contract ends Dec. 5.

Advertisement

Before joining Baltimore County Police, she worked for the city police department for roughly two decades, including stints as chief of patrol and chief of special operations. Olszewski has said he hired her “intentionally” to bring changes to the department, including around diversity, data-driven policing and community relationships.

Hyatt will depart alongside other Baltimore County agency leaders including Edward P. Blades of the Office of Budget and Finance; Roslyn Johnson of the Department of Recreation and Parks; Robert W. O’Connor of the Office of Information Technology; and Gail M. Watts of the Department of Corrections.

Advertisement

“On behalf of the residents of Baltimore County, I thank these public servants for all their incredible work and dedication to strengthening our communities,” Olszewski said in a release. “Our county is better and stronger because of their service.”

He said he would retain 12 other cabinet members, subject to approval by the Baltimore County Council.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >

When Hyatt was the subject of a no-confidence vote by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 4 that represents Baltimore County officers in May, Olszewski stood by her. But in October, the county executive called it “premature” when asked if he would seek to retain her as chief if he won reelection.

Rather, he said he planned to do a “thorough review” of agency leaders across county government and “determine the appropriate leadership.” He was elected earlier this month to a second term in office.

[ Baltimore County’s executive has met with police at roll calls in recent weeks. What have officers told him? ]

Olszewski said he met with rank-and-file police officers at roll calls this fall and heard “general and specific” concerns about the department’s leadership. He declined to discuss specifics but said his team would follow up on some of the comments.

Following the no-confidence vote, a rare move in county history, the FOP President Dave Folderauer laid out a series of reasons ranging from a refusal to take questions to her efforts to combat crime in the county. He claimed she hadn’t made herself accessible to the union, displayed an unwillingness to work with the FOP and hired leaders from outside the county.

Hyatt, in response, said she wouldn’t be “deterred or distracted” by the FOP’s statement of displeasure. She said it stemmed from a “small group of my critics from within the current police union leadership.”

It’s not clear who will replace the departing directors. Olszewski said he expected to name candidates for replacements in “coming weeks.”

Advertisement

The county executive’s nominees will require approval by the Baltimore County Council.