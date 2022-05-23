Maryland State Police continues to investigate Megabus crash that injured 27 passengers

Maryland State Police continues its investigation into how a Megabus rolled over on I-95 South Sunday morning, causing minor injuries to 27 passengers.

The bus was traveling in the right lane of the highway when the bus driver swerved off the highway to avoid striking another vehicle, police said. The driver then lost control of the bus, and it overturned just before 7 a.m. in Kingsville near Bradshaw and Raphel roads.

Forty-seven people were traveling on the bus, and 27 people were injured in the accident. Fifteen people were taken to the hospital for their injuries. Fire departments and emergency medical services from Baltimore and Harford Counties responded to the scene after the crash.

Maryland State Police said Monday that impaired or distracted driving are not factors in the crash. No criminal charges have been filed related to the accident, and no deaths occurred. The crash remains under investigation, police said.