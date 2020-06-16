McDonogh, Loyola Blakefield facing calls to change name, sever ties with racist pasts

On Saturday, a group of protesters in New Orleans tore down a statue of John McDonogh and threw it into a river. John McDonogh, the man for whom McDonogh School, located in Owings Mills, is named, was a wealthy slave owner in the 1800s. He used his money to create public schools in Baltimore and New Orleans, many of which are named after him. In the 1980s and ’90s, several schools in New Orleans were renamed.