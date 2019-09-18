Advertisement

Explosion injures one child, two adults at McDonogh School in Baltimore County

By
Baltimore Sun |
Sep 18, 2019 | 9:00 AM

An explosion injured a child and two adults at McDonogh School in Owings Mills, according to a tweet from the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Officials did not specify the severity of the child’s injury. The adults’ injuries were described as “non life-threatening.”

Emergency crews were dispatched to the private school in the 8600 block of McDonogh Road around 8:30 a.m. Officials urged drivers to avoid the area.

Fire department specialists began conducting a review of the stability of the area affected by the explosion around 9 a.m. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

McDonogh enrolls 1,409 students from pre-kindergarten to twelfth grade and employees about 190 full-time faculty members, according to the school’s website.

The institution was founded in 1873 as a farm school for poor boys.

This story will be updated.

