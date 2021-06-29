Maryland State Fair will return to full capacity in August

“We are thankful to have the opportunity to continue to fulfill the Maryland State Fair & Agricultural Society’s mission to preserve Maryland agriculture and promote its importance to our state, our country and the world,” said Maryland State Fair & Agricultural Society Chairman of the Board Gerry L. Brewster in the news release. “We are pleased that the pandemic restrictions have been lifted, enabling us to host the traditional 12 Best Days of Summer. Safety of our exhibitors and fairgoers is our first priority, so we will continue to monitor COVID-19 safety recommendations and make necessary adjustments.”