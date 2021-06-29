The Maryland State Fair will return to full capacity in August, a year after the annual tradition was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, according to fair organizers.
The fair will run from Aug. 26 to Sept. 6 at the Maryland state fairgrounds in Timonium.
“We are thankful to have the opportunity to continue to fulfill the Maryland State Fair & Agricultural Society’s mission to preserve Maryland agriculture and promote its importance to our state, our country and the world,” said Maryland State Fair & Agricultural Society Chairman of the Board Gerry L. Brewster in the news release. “We are pleased that the pandemic restrictions have been lifted, enabling us to host the traditional 12 Best Days of Summer. Safety of our exhibitors and fairgoers is our first priority, so we will continue to monitor COVID-19 safety recommendations and make necessary adjustments.”
In 2020, the Maryland State Fair was closed to the general public and only open for livestock shows.
The fair this year will include its typical rides, horse racing and refreshments, according to the release. 4-H and Future Farmers of America members will also be able to participate in competitions, including horse shows and garden exhibits.
