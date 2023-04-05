Jury to continue deliberating Thursday in sexual assault case for former Gunpowder Falls State Park manager

A Baltimore County jury started deliberating the charges against a former Maryland Park Service captain Wednesday afternoon following a five-day trial that featured grueling testimony from two women who have accused him of rape.

Judge Wendy Epstein adjourned the jury after an hour of deliberations, which will continue Thursday morning.

Michael Browning, 72, is charged with 27 counts of second-degree rape, second-degree assault and fourth-degree sex offenses. The state’s case hinges on the testimony of two women subordinates, one of whom Browning had known since she was 11 years old, who say he raped them over the course of what a prosecutor called a years-long “twisted love triangle.”

Brian D. Botts, a Baltimore County assistant state’s attorney, said the two women had a consensual relationship with each other and with Browning, their boss at the time who is more than 40 years their senior. Between September 2017 and September 2022, Browning “took it too far” and forced sex or threatened force without consent on six occasions, Botts said.

“This case is about consent. The contract of consent,” Botts said in closing arguments Wednesday.

Under Maryland law, a person can withdraw consent to sex at any time, regardless of if the relationship or interaction started as consensual, Botts told the jury. A second-degree rape charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Using a videotaped police interview, Botts argued that detectives caught Browning lying when he repeatedly changed his story after he apologized by phone to the first woman for forcing himself on her. Baltimore County police recorded the call.

That woman took the stand for hours as Gary Bernstein, Browning’s defense attorney, “drilled her like a dentist” during cross-examination, as Bernstein described it, to paint her as a liar and seducer. Bernstein introduced hundreds of intimate text messages between the two women and Browning and made the two women extensively explain each to the jury, consisting of 10 women and two men.

The Baltimore Sun does not identify victims of sexual assault. The charges against Browning came after one of the women confided in a colleague that she was a victim of a crime.

Bernstein claimed the women’s new careers were the motivation for making bogus rape claims against Browning. The women would risk criminal charges of filing a false report if they walked back the accusations, Bernstein argued.

“Two people outright look at you and lied when paper evidence is right there,” Bernstein said, referring to the sexual text messages sent from the rangers’ work cellphones.

“Browning’s freedom and life are at stake,” he continued.

When he was manager of the Gunpowder Falls State Park, Maryland’s largest park, Browning controlled housing assignments for state park employees, including the woman he first met when she was a homeschooled child who attended his wife’s youth club. Park employees can live in houses on park property for free.

“He was their landlord, boss, and job reference,” Botts said of the power dynamic between the women and Browning. Browning used that authority to justify having sex with the women without consent, Botts argued.

“Nothing is off the table when you’re in charge of everything,” Botts said.

Brownings’ rape charges shook the Maryland Park Service, leading to ongoing scrutiny of the agency and the resignation of the service’s superintendent and two local park managers at Gunpowder Falls State Park. Browning was suspended and his police powers were revoked Sept. 29 after 45 years with the park service, which is under the state’s Department of Natural Resources. He resigned Nov. 30, a spokesperson said.