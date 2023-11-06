Baltimore County economic development director resigns after 3 months on the job; HR director also out

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Two top Baltimore County leaders have left county employment as of Monday.

Marcus Wang, the director of the Department of Economic and Workforce Development, resigned Monday, according to an internal email obtained by The Baltimore Sun. Rhoda Benjamin, the director of the Office of Human Relations, has also stepped down.

Advertisement

“With the consent of the County Executive, I believe the time is now for me to return to the private sector,” Wang wrote in an internal email to staff Monday morning that was obtained by The Baltimore Sun.

“Our fiscal team is putting our financials on the right track and ensuring we remain accountable to the government and our taxpayers.”

Advertisement

County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., a Democrat, nominated Wang as the department’s first Asian American leader in May, and Wang began leading the department July 31.

“I am honored to be called to public service and to join this great team,” Wang wrote on LinkedIn. “I want to thank [Olszewski] for his leadership and his trust, and I pledge to always be a strong advocate for the residents, workers, and businesses of our great county.”

“We appreciate Marcus’s energy and committed service as both director of the department and during his tenure as the chair of the Baltimore County Economic Development Advisory Board where he served as a valued partner in promoting economic opportunities across Baltimore County,” Olszewski said in a news release.

Benjamin’s last day was Friday, according to county spokesperson Erica Palmisano. Palmisano was not immediately able to provide a reason for Benjamin’s departure.