Baltimore County to require proof of vaccination or mandatory COVID testing for government employees

Baltimore County will require government employees to prove they are vaccinated or to submit to weekly testing, County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. announced Thursday morning.
The state’s third-largest jurisdiction will require employees to prove by Oct. 15 that they’ve received at least one dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Employees will have to prove they’ve received all vaccination doses by Nov. 15.
The county will make exceptions for some individuals who request a waiver from vaccinations for medical or religious reasons. The waiver request is also due Oct. 15, and those employees will still be required to undergo weekly testing in order to work.
Employees can begin submitting their verification Oct. 1, according to county administrative officer Stacy Rodgers. The county says around 61% of employees are already vaccinated.
“The rapid and ongoing spread of the delta variant demands that we take additional action to stop the spread,” Olszewski said.
The announcement comes after an “alarming spike” in hospitalizations since late July, when new coronavirus transmissions put the county within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “substantial” level of virus spread, according to the county.
Olszewski, a Democrat, declared a county state of emergency Aug. 24. The county has stopped short of mandating mask-wearing in all businesses, but those who are unvaccinated must wear face coverings in government buildings.
“The administration is engaging with the County’s labor representatives as policy details are finalized,” the county wrote in a press release.
County police and fire union leaders were not immediately available for comment Thursday morning.
County health officer Gregory Wm. Branch said that if booster shots become widely available, proof of those shots will also be required.
Baltimore County Schools previously announced it will require vaccinations or testing for school employees.
The county follows Baltimore City, which mandated employees in its 14,000-strong workforce be vaccinated or face regular testing in late August. In early August, Anne Arundel County announced it will require unvaccinated employees to test negatively for the virus each week starting Sept. 13.
And the announcement comes a little more than week after Maryland’s vaccination mandate went into effect for state employees who care for people in prisons, hospitals, veterans centers and juvenile facilities.
Olszewski also announced he will sign an executive order to continue supporting expanded outdoor dining for restaurants and bars. The original order authorizing the expansions was set to expire this week.
This story will be updated.