As plans to dredge ancient Chesapeake Bay reef languish, oystermen look elsewhere to seed their catch

State officials have sought for years to dredge millions of bushels of fossilized oyster shell from a massive reef in the waters off southeastern Baltimore County to help replenish oyster numbers in the Chesapeake Bay.
The plan is backed by oystermen as critical to their industry and would be permitted by federal authorities. But amid opposition from preservationists, recreational anglers and local lawmakers, there’s been no final signoff from a state board and the ancient Man O’War Shoals are so far undisturbed.
Now, the Baltimore County Council is throwing its weight behind state legislation that would shield the shoals — the last large relic oyster reef in the upper bay — and extinguish the effort to dredge it.
Meanwhile, oystermen have begun pushing separate state legislation that could allow the state to gather tens of millions of bushels from more than two dozen other oyster reefs. The Maryland Watermen’s Association wants the Department of Natural Resources to act so that shell can be used to restock harvest areas around the bay.
The County Council says the Man O’War Shoals should be exempt from state efforts to replenish oyster numbers in restoration projects or harvestable areas. It supports the state legislation proposed by Republican Del. Robin Grammer, whose district encompasses southeastern Baltimore County. The bill would prohibit DNR from dredging the shoals.
It is a prehistoric oyster reef spanning more than 450 acres and containing as much as 100 million bushels of buried bivalve shell at the mouth of the Patapsco River. The shoals are the largest single deposit of fossil shell left in Maryland’s portion of the bay.
“Once you dredge the shoal, it can never be replaced,” said County Councilman Todd Crandell, who, with fellow Republican Councilman David Marks, sponsored a resolution supporting Grammer’s proposal. The rest of the council subsequently signed on.
Grammer’s bill “would put this issue to rest,” Crandell said during a council meeting this month.
The Department of Natural Resources secured a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to take 5 million bushels of fossilized shell from the Baltimore County reef over five years. DNR said it intended to use 30% of Man O’War shell to replenish open harvest areas, reserves and sanctuary bars in 10 bay tributaries.
But the permit’s approval has sat for years before the state Board of Public Works. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and Comptroller Peter Franchot and Treasurer Dereck Davis, both Democrats, constitute the board. Davis took over for the retired Nancy Kopp, also a Democrat, in December. The panel must sign off on any licenses to dredge or perform other activities that affect state water, and the board has not voted on this matter.
“I don’t think the permit is going anywhere, but we’re starting to hear rumblings again” about dredging the Man O’War Shoals, Grammer said.
With efforts to mine the oyster bar apparently at a standstill for now, the watermen’s association wants the DNR to dredge shell from up to 27 other reefs in the bay to help grow oysters in the lower bay. Several legislators from the Eastern Shore support the legislation tied to that proposal.
Grammer acknowledges that commercial watermen are in a bind: With the oyster population all but wiped out by disease and climate change, it makes sense that those who make their living off the Chesapeake would look to scrape from the biggest stockpile of fossil shells to facilitate oyster growth in harvest areas.
“The problem here is you’re subsidizing this with taxpayer dollars — and you’re destroying a natural resource in order to facilitate private industry,” Grammer said.
Efforts to dredge the Man O’War Shoals have pitted state officials, preservationists and watermen against one another for years.
The state and the nonprofit Chesapeake Bay Foundation consider restoring oysters, which filter the water, critical to saving the bay. To survive, baby oysters need to attach to a clean, hard surface. Although other materials, from crushed concrete to limestone, have been used, fossil shell has been Maryland’s primary foundation for planting oyster bars. These bars, however, quickly get buried in silt, rendering them useless and requiring the shell to be cleaned or replaced.
Watermen are split; teeming with more than 40 fish species, the Man O’War Shoals are a hot spot for white perch and croaker, making it popular among recreational anglers. The anglers historically have opposed dredging the bar, fearful doing so would end its role as a habitat for marine animals.
Commercial watermen, meanwhile, say recycling the shells will boost live oyster numbers, and hopefully their incomes, as recent figures show an uptick in Chesapeake Bay market-sized oyster populations. Watermen say the upper Chesapeake would benefit after its shells are moved elsewhere and oyster larvae, or spat, produced from the shell substrate is ferried back to harvestable areas.
The association and preservationists such as the nonprofit bay foundation have, over more than a decade, reversed their stance on dredging the shoals. The foundation rescinded its support around 2015, when the state could no longer guarantee 90% of the shell would be used for restoration projects. When that happened, the watermen’s association threw its support behind dredging to restock areas they’re able to harvest.
The foundation says the state agency has demonstrated that relying on shell substrate to boost mollusk numbers is ineffective. Between 1960 and 2006, the natural resources department annually dredged up to 5 million bushels of buried shell from areas of the upper bay and barged it down the bay to saltier water, where the bivalves reproduce better. The program ended when the state’s permit expired and shell supplies were exhausted.
Preservationist groups have estimated that the program cost $49 million with little to show: Oyster harvests up and down the coast fell by 93% in the decades since the program began and ended, from 1980 to 2010.
“Despite all of that work, moving millions of bushels of shell per year ... didn’t actually produce lasting impacts for the oyster population,” said Allison Colden, Maryland fisheries scientist for the bay foundation.
The watermen’s association, on the other hand, said the repletion program was a success.
“What that program did was the best thing that ever happened to the oyster industry,” said Robert Brown Sr., president of the watermen’s association, who began harvesting Chesapeake oysters in the mid-1960s.
“We had shell available and we were moving it all over the bay. Each county got a certain amount,” he said.
That’s how Brown hopes the shell will be distributed, should DNR get clearance for the permits.
It’s unclear how the shell removed from the shoals would be used or how much it would cost. The watermen’s association requested the state seek permits to dredge any of the 27 shoals outlined in the legislation, but is not seeking to dredge all of them.
“We want to do something that most people will be in favor of us doing, but we need shells to keep our industry going,” he said.
The association stands against the use of crushed concrete as substrate, which preservationists like Colden see as an effective alternative to shell. It’s built higher off the riverbed, benefiting baby oysters by lifting them into faster-moving water that brings in more food and helps shield them from sedimentation, she said. Brown argues a shell base is more favorable to spawn larvae because spat prefer to strike onto existing oyster shells.
The watermen’s association opposes Grammer’s bill, which has not yet been taken up by the Baltimore County House delegation. Grammer introduced similar legislation to preserve the reef in prior years to no avail.
If legislators greenlight the bill to dredge dozens of other oyster bars, Grammer suspects his proposal will be moot because DNR’s attention will then focus on that option.
The state department does not take positions on legislation, said agency spokesman Gregg Bortz. Both bills are scheduled for committee hearings Tuesday.
Marks hopes the Baltimore County Council’s united front provides the momentum to advance Grammer’s bill. That strategy succeeded in 2019 when the council submitted a resolution to the state seeking to thwart a church’s attempt to build a wastewater treatment plant that would have affected Little Gunpowder Falls, he said during a council meeting.
“There are times when I think it’s appropriate to weigh in on state legislation,” Marks said, “and this is certainly one of those times.”