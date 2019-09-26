Driver arrested for DUI after killing pedestrian on I-95 in Arbutus during morning rush hour, police say

A driver was arrested for driving under the influence after fatally striking a pedestrian on the side of Interstate 95 during rush hour Thursday morning in Arbutus, Maryland State Police said.
Police said the pedestrian was on the shoulder of I-95 at I-695 in Arbutus with a disabled vehicle around 7:20 a.m. when a van crashed into the victim. The pedestrian died at the scene, police said. The victim’s name has not been released while police work to notify family.
The driver of the van was arrested for suspected DUI, police said. Police have not released the driver’s name.
Police said two southbound lanes on I-95 remain closed after the crash.