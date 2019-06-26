Man injured in early morning shooting in Woodlawn, Baltimore County police say

A man was injured in a shooting Wednesday in Woodlawn, Baltimore County Police said.

Officers were called just before 12:30 a.m. for a shooting at the 2100 block of Northland Road, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to live, according to police.

This incident is under investigation by the violent crimes unit. Baltimore County police are asking the public to contact the department with any information about this shooting at 410-307-2020.