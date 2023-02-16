32-year-old pedestrian killed, driver injured in Liberty Road crash, Baltimore County Police say

A 32-year-old died Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle that proceeded to crash into a telephone pole off Liberty Road, injuring the driver, according to Baltimore County Police.

Rahman Savage was declared dead at the scene of the Lochearn crash that happened at about 4:05 p.m. Wednesday, police said in a news release Thursday.

Advertisement

Investigators believe a 2003 Infiniti FX35 was driving east on Liberty Road near St. Lukes Lane, and swerved into the westbound lane before going east over a curb, striking Savage, the release said. The car then continued east, striking a telephone pole, police added.

The driver, who police did not name, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement

Police are investigating the crash.