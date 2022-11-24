Young man killed in Tuesday shooting on Loch Raven Boulevard in Towson, police say

Baltimore County Police are investigating the shooting death of a young man found unconscious Tuesday on Loch Raven Boulevard, officials said.

Officers responded to a report of an unconscious person in the 8700 block of Loch Raven Boulevard in Towson, police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said.

[ Three injured in Baltimore County shootings Monday night; two in critical condition, including a 17-year-old ]

Pavan Patel, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene and suffered a fatal gunshot wound, according to police.

It was not immediately clear when the shooting occurred.

The 8700 block of Loch Raven Boulevard is near its intersection with East Joppa Road, a busy commercial area with several businesses and hotels nearby.

Baltimore County Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact homicide detectives at 410-307-2020. Information may be provided anonymously through Metro Crime Stoppers.