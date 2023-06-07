State Police arrested second driver in Beltway crash that killed six

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Maryland State Police arrested Lisa Adrienne Lea, one of two drivers charged in a Baltimore Beltway crash that resulted in the deaths of six construction workers.

Lea, a 54-year-old from Randallstown, was taken into custody Wednesday, state police spokesperson Ron Snyder said.

She was indicted by a grand jury Monday on charges of felony vehicular negligent manslaughter but police were not initially able to find her. She faces a total of 28 counts, including death of a vulnerable person, aggressive driving and driving while impaired by drugs. Her case does not yet appear in online court records.

Lea was driving an Acura TLX on I-695 north of the beltway exits onto I-70 and Security Boulevard and south of Liberty Road on March 22 when she attempted to move into the left lane. Her car collided with a Volkswagen Jetta operated by Melachi Duane Darnell Brown, 20, of Windsor Mill.

Then, the Acura traveled through a gap in the jersey barriers around the work site, striking six workers who died at the scene.

Sybil Lee DiMaggio, 46, of Severna Park worked as an inspector for KCI Technologies. The other five victims — Rolando Ruiz, 46, of Laurel; Carlos Orlando Villatoro Escobar, 43, and his brother, Jose Armando Escobar, 52, both of Frederick; and Mahlon Simmons III, 31, and his father, Mahlon Simmons II, 52, both of Union Bridge — were employees of Concrete General.

They were working on a project to lessen congestion from I-70 to Maryland 43 in White Marsh by converting portions of the existing median shoulder into a travel lane during rush hours.

Lea was seriously injured in the crash and treated at Shock Trauma. Brown did not report any injuries.

A Baltimore County District court judge on Tuesday ordered Brown, who was also charged with negligent vehicular manslaughter, to be held without bond. Judge Kathleen Murphy ruled he is eligible for home detention.

Baltimore County Assistant State’s Attorney said in court Tuesday that Brown was driving 111 mph when the Acura and the Volkswagen collided, according to data recorded by the vehicles and obtained by Maryland State Police. Both drivers were traveling faster than the work zone speed limit of 55 mph, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board.

Brown’s defense attorney Michael Tomko said Lea “triggered” the accident by striking Brown’s car while changing lanes.