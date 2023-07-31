Baltimore County judge denies prosecution’s motion to remove David Linthicum’s public defender

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A Baltimore County judge denied prosecutors’ attempt to remove a public defender representing a Cockeysville man accused of shooting two police officers from the case.

Judge Dennis M. Robinson Jr. on Monday denied the state’s motion to disqualify public defender Deborah Katz Levi from representing David Linthicum, 24, who was arrested in February in Fallston after a day-and-a-half-long search through multiple counties.

A grand jury indicted Linthicum on five counts of attempted murder in March. He also faces charges of first-degree assault, carjacking, stealing a car, use of a firearm in a violent crime and possession of a loaded handgun in Baltimore County. Police have said Linthicum shot Baltimore County Police Detective Jonathan Chih and Officer Barry Jordan.

Prosecutors argued in Monday’s hearing that the court should strike Levi from the case because she is married to Andrew Alperstein, a partner at the law firm Alperstein & Diener. Alperstein’s brother, Warren Alperstein, who also is a partner in the law firm, is representing Chih in the detective’s workers’ compensation case. District Public Defender for Baltimore County James Dills is also defending Linthicum.

County police officers, including Jordan, responded to Linthicum’s house in the afternoon of Feb. 8 after his father reported that his son was suicidal, according to charging documents. Linthicum’s father led Jordan into his son’s bedroom, where Linthicum fired at them with a high-powered rifle in what the defense called in court papers an attempt at “suicide by cop.”

After Linthicum fled and county police spent a day searching for him, Chih found Linthicum walking down down the road at about 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 9. Footage from Chih’s body-worn camera showed Linthicum fire numerous rounds, according to charging papers. Chih returned fire as he tried to retreat. The detective spent 10 days in the hospital, undergoing what doctors called “significant reconstruction.”

Deputy State’s Attorney John Cox said the state sought to avoid allowing Linthicum to argue post-conviction that Levi had failed to adequately defend him because she stood to financially benefit from Chih’s compensation claim through attorney fees paid to her husband’s firm.

“It’s our job to try to keep a conviction clean,” Cox said in Monday’s hearing. Because Chih’s workers’ compensation claim could be denied if he had intentionally tried to kill or injure Linthicum, Cox argued Levi might fail to aggressively cross-examine Chih.

The defense called Lydia Lawless, the former bar counsel for the Attorney Grievance Commission, as an expert witness. Lawless, now a partner at Kramon and Graham, testified and wrote in a report that there was no conflict of interest in the Maryland Attorneys’ Rules for Professional Conduct that prohibited Levi from representing Linthicum. She also said that Linthicum could give informed consent to waive any potential or actual conflicts.

Robinson said he did not believe “for a nanosecond” that Levi or another reasonable attorney would change her cross-examination approach because of the relationship described. The state also did not present sufficient evidence on the financial workings of the Alperstein’s legal practice, Robinson said.

“I conclude that there is not an actual or potential for conflict,” Robinson said.

Levi called the conflict “manufactured” and said the motion to strike her from the case was “frivolous” and “bullying.” She said the state had interfered with Linthicum’s right to counsel and asked that the state pay the experts’ fees for Lawless, a request Robinson denied.

“I’m an individual with my own bar card and my own bank account and I do my own job,” Levi said. She said she maintains her own financial account and could only benefit financially in the “misogynistic view” that every woman profits from her husband’s success.

Levi described the motion from Cox, Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger’s “second in command,” to remove her from the case as part of a pattern to target her personally in this case.

She argued in a separate motion Monday that the prosecution had failed to turn over evidence to the defense as required. Levi requested records, including 911 audio, from Baltimore County Attorney James Benjamin. In a July 24 letter, Cox wrote to Benjamin that the county attorney’s office was not required to respond to an Maryland Public Information Act request for records Levi requested. The letter also referenced a subpoena Levi sent to Benjamin directing his office to produce records at Monday’s hearing.

“I will not rest,” she said. “And the state doesn’t like that.”

When asked after the hearing about Levi’s accusations that the prosecution was attempting to undermine her case, Cox said, “I disagree,” and declined to comment further.