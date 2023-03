A person was airlifted to a hospital Tuesday evening after being struck by a light rail train, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Crews dispatched at approx 1900 hours to 2300 block of Greenspring Dr, 21093 for person struck by light rail train. Patient transported to hospital via trooper with spinal injuries. RA — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) March 1, 2023

Fire crews were dispatched to the crash at the 2300 block of Greenspring Drive in Timonium at about 7 p.m. Tuesday, the department tweeted.

Advertisement

The struck person was taken to a hospital with spinal injuries.