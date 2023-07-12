Baltimore County judge grants driver in deadly I-695 crash home detention ahead of trial

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A Baltimore County judge granted Lisa Lea, driver of a sedan that crashed into an I-695 worksite and killed six workers in March, home detention as she awaits trial.

Lea appeared at a hearing in front of Circuit Court Judge Vicki Ballou-Watts Wednesday morning in Towson where her defense attorneys, Billy Murphy Jr. and Isaac Klein, argued she is not a flight risk and has been unable to receive adequate medical care in jail.

Lea, 54, of Randallstown, was indicted by a grand jury June 5 and faces 28 charges, including vehicular manslaughter, death of a vulnerable person, aggressive driving and driving while impaired by drugs or a combination of drugs and alcohol. Lea was driving an Acura TLX sedan on Interstate 695 north March 22 when she attempted to change three lanes and collided with a Volkswagen Jetta operated by Melachi Duane Darnell Brown, 20, of Windsor Mill, who also has been granted pretrial home detention.

Defense attorneys told the judge that Lea turned herself in to state police June 7, the day after she found out about her warrant. They also explained Lea takes medication for blood clots and has not been able to keep up with her medication in jail.

“Since she got to jail, they have had a hard time regulating her medications,” Klein said in court. “If she has a blood clot in jail, the jail won’t be able to deal with it.”

Baltimore County Assistant State’s Attorney Kelly Felise said in court at the time of the crash, Lea was on a “cocktail” of five medications, and private dash camera footage shows her speeding and changing lanes miles before the crash. Felise added in the crash two victims were thrown from the inner loop to the outer loop of the beltway. Prosecutors say both Lea and Brown were travelling over 100 miles per hour leading up to the crash.

Ballou-Watts added that Lea will be able to attend medical and legal appointments as well as religious ceremonies while awaiting trial. A trial date has not been set.