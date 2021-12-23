Judge allows lawsuit alleging Baltimore County violated woman’s First Amendment rights to proceed to trial

Detectives stopped the criminal summonses from being delivered, and Shellenberger’s office — who had said they wouldn’t prosecute any charges against the men — ordered detectives to tell her to stop applying for charges or she could face a lawsuit or criminal charges, according to detectives’ notes from the case. Detectives and an armed, uniformed county police officer showed up at her home, where her grandmother answered the door. Detectives spoke with her grandmother, but never ordered the woman directly to cease, according to court records.