Lansdowne schools dismiss late after Baltimore County Police respond to shooting Monday

Four Lansdowne-area schools were on lockout or lockdown during a police response to a shooting in the area Monday afternoon, delaying dismissal for some students, according to Baltimore County Public Schools.

Officers responded at about 2:40 p.m. to a report of shots being fired in the area of Lansdowne and Silerton roads and found a male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand, Baltimore County Police said later Monday afternoon.

Lansdowne Elementary School and Lansdowne Middle School were placed on lockdown, according to county schools spokesperson Charlie Herndon. Lansdowne High School was also placed on lockdown but had already been dismissed, and nearby Riverview Elementary School allowed students to leave after a brief lockout.

Lockout status means a schools’ exterior doors are locked and access is limited from the outside, but the school day takes place as scheduled inside. During lockdowns, doors inside and outside are locked, and those in the school shelter in place.

Lansdowne Middle students were dismissed around 4 p.m., roughly an hour after the school’s normal bell time of 2:50 p.m., according to the county police department. Lansdowne Elementary had also been dismissed, Herndon said.