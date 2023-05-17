Baltimore County acquires more property at Security Square Mall as part of repurposing effort

Baltimore County added an additional 12 acres to its real estate portfolio as part of an ongoing effort to repurpose parts of Security Square Mall in Woodlawn into a community hub.

County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., a Democrat, announced Wednesday that his administration would pay $6.85 million to purchase the extra acreage from owner Helmsman Property Services after buying the former Sears building at the mall site last fall. The added land means the county will now own a third of the overall mall site, which has seen decline in recent years as anchor tenants like Sears, IHOP and J.C. Penney have closed up shop.

Advertisement

At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Olszewski and other officials, including House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones, a Baltimore County Democrat; Sen. Charles Sydnor, a Baltimore County Democrat; Del. Sheila Ruth, a Baltimore County Democrat; and Baltimore County Councilman Pat Young, a Catonsville Democrat, framed the impending sale as an opportunity to reinvest in the community near I-695 and I-70 in western Baltimore County.

“Security Square’s redevelopment is essential to our neighborhood, and the county’s acquisition of the site shows a long-term commitment to ensuring this gets done,” Jones said. “I look forward to the site’s transformation and applaud the county’s commitment to a community-focused approach to this project.”

Advertisement

Olszewski referenced the ongoing 2030 Master Plan process, which recommends the county “retrofit” divested properties like the Security Square Mall for new uses.

“We are reinvesting directly in the health and safety of our communities while also making clear that progress needs to be fair, equitable, and accessible to all of our residents,” he said.

County and state leaders earmarked $20 million last year for mall revitalization efforts, with another $10 million set aside in the fiscal year 2024 proposed budget, which the County Council will approve next Thursday. The county will host a community meeting on May 31 at the mall to discuss the future of the site.

There are plans to immediately use some funds to repair infrastructure around the site once the sale is final, according to Deputy Administrative Officer Sameer Sidh.

The mall also houses the county-run Woodlawn Health Center, a nondenominational church called Set The Captives Free, and the Outreach Worship and Education (O.W.E.) Center.

The sale allows Baltimore County the power to terminate or extend leases for tenants still at the mall, Sidh said.