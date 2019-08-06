First winner of Kevin Kamenetz memorial scholarship to be announced Wednesday

The Central Scholarship nonprofit is expected Wednesday evening to announce the inaugural winner of the scholarship established in memory of former Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz.
The four-year, $44,000 scholarship will recognize the “academic and community achievements” of a Baltimore County public high school graduate, the nonprofit stated in a news release.
The Kevin Kamenetz Scholarship Fund was created in memory of the former Baltimore County Executive who died suddenly in May 2018 while running for the Democratic nomination for governor.
After paying outstanding bills and consulting with Kamenetz’s family, the campaign decided to donate the account’s balance to charity, as allowed by state law. Most of the money — $915,000 — endowed the scholarship managed by Central Scholarship, an Owings Mills-based organization that provides college scholarships in the Baltimore region.
Additional money was given to programs at Northwest Hospital, the Hippodrome Foundation and the Maryland Zoo.
The scholarship fund was established by the Committee for Kamenetz in close consultation with the family — Kamenetz’s wife, Jill, and sons Karson and Dylan, according to the nonprofit.
“This award is given in honor of Kevin Kamenetz, the former Baltimore County Executive whose life was defined by his devotion to public service, his belief in education, and his love for his family," said Central Scholarship president Jan Moylan Wagner in a statement. “The scholarship recognizes an outstanding young person who, like Kevin, has a strong academic record and demonstrated community service."
A new Baltimore County public high school student will be selected to receive the scholarship each year, the nonprofit stated. Central Scholarship awards $1 million annually in scholarships, based on financial need, to students throughout Maryland.