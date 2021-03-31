Months after fire demolishes Jilly’s in Pikesville, the Baltimore County restaurant and bar finds new home

Jilly’s Bar & Grill in Pikesville is planning to reopen in a few months after a fire gutted its original location in October.
The restaurant said in a Facebook post Sunday that it is aiming to reopen at 1010 Reisterstown Road — next door to where it used to be — in late May to mid-June.
Jilly’s owners said in the post that they purchased the Brendali Italian Ristorante and Aqua Vision Care buildings and plan to start renovations this week. The plan is to make the space larger and offer outdoor seating.
The fire that destroyed Jilly’s in October caused $2 million in damage, according to charging documents, and no injuries were reported.
David Michael McDermott, 40, who officials have said lives very close to Jilly’s, was charged with second-degree arson after a fire burned down the restaurant early in the morning of Oct. 28. He was denied bail pending a mental competency evaluation. On Jan. 15, McDermott was found incompetent to stand trial and was committed to the Maryland Department of Health, according to online court records.
A preliminary investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office found that someone lit four outdoor heaters aflame before tipping them against a side wall of the restaurant, causing the paneling to catch fire and quickly spread to the rest of the 38-year-old building, according to online property records.
Officers at the scene who knew McDermott saw him walking in the area of the crime scene, police said.
McDermott had been issued a no-trespass order earlier in the week before allegedly setting the fire and had “made statements that he would be back,” police said.
The restaurant’s owner, Scott Reich, told police he believed McDermott set the fire in retaliation after a confrontation over McDermott loitering and trespassing on his property the day before.