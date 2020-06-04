Islander Inn on Miller’s Island burns in 2-alarm blaze

The Islander Inn, a seafood restaurant that was a 30-year fixture on Miller’s Island in Baltimore County, was heavily damaged in a two-alarm fire overnight, and family members are raising money to help the owners recover.
No one was inside or injured in the fire at the restaurant in the 9000 block of Cuckold Road, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department. The building was so engulfed in flames when firefighters were dispatched before 2 a.m. that they were forced to evacuate and fight the blaze from outside, officials said.
In addition to their business, the Islander Inn was also the home of the owners, George and Donna Kondylas, wrote their daughter-in-law, Lindsey Kondylas, in the description of the GoFundMe online fundraiser she organized. The family could not immediately be reached for comment.
“Today we woke up to the sad news that The Islander Inn was in flames,” Lindsey Kondylas wrote. "This hits close to home since this was my father in law’s restaurant and my husband grew up there. Yes it is just a building but it is also part of our family.
The fundraiser already had brought in more than $3,000 in donations as of 11 a.m.
“I wanted to bring this to the community to try and help them get back on their feet after suffering such a tragic loss," Lindsey Kondylas wrote. "If anything just keep them in your thoughts and prayers while they go through this difficult time.”