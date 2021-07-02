Olszewski proposes inspector general oversight board, limit investigations after council members criticized ‘aggressive’ tactics

Madigan — who Olszewski appointed to the position he created just 17 months ago to root out government fraud, waste and abuse — would be compelled to notify the board of an investigation prior to its start and present “a written work plan that clearly defines the purpose and scope of the investigation, the areas and potential issues to be addressed, the methodologies to be used, and the manner in which the work will be conducted,” according to the bill shared with The Baltimore Sun, which has not been posted publicly.