Baltimore County Council to resume in-person meetings in 2023

The Baltimore County Council will resume in-person meetings in the new year after the pandemic forced a switch to remote meetings, Chairman Julian Jones Jr. announced Wednesday.

The Council last held an in-person meeting on Nov. 19 to mark the departure of Councilman Tom Quirk and Councilwoman Cathy Bevins, both Democrats first elected in 2010. Technology delays stymied previous plans to resume in-person meetings in September, Jones said.

The Council shifted to remote meetings when the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.

But starting Tuesday, Jan. 3, Council work sessions and legislative sessions will be held in person, at their usual 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. meeting times, respectively. There will be an option for people to continue to tune in and participate remotely via video link.

“My Council colleagues and I believe that with the beginning of the New Year, it is an appropriate time to resume our in-person meetings,” Jones, a Woodstock Democrat, said.

“The past two-and-a-half years have been difficult to say the least, and I am gratified the Council can once again operate together in face-to-face meetings — something we have missed over the last few years.”