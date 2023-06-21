Baltimore City roofing company committed fraud, perjury against Baltimore County, IG says

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A Baltimore City roofing company defrauded Baltimore County and committed perjury by misrepresenting its relationship with a subcontracting company after being awarded a roughly $1.8 million contract to replace the roof of the Baltimore County public safety building, according to a report released Wednesday by the office of Baltimore County Inspector General Kelly Madigan.

The roofing company, which was not named in the 60-page report, inflated the amount of money it agreed to pay the subcontractor in order to meet a requirement by the county to award more contracts to minority-owned and women-owned businesses.

Advertisement

The contract was awarded to the company in November 2018 to replace the roof of a county building at 700 East Joppa Road in Towson, which houses the Baltimore County Police Department.

A spokesperson for the Baltimore County Department of Public Works and Transportation did not immediately respond to a request from The Baltimore Sun to identify the contractor.

Advertisement

The contract deal was first referred to Madigan’s office for investigation by the office of Baltimore City Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Under the terms of the Baltimore County deal, the company agreed to pay the subcontractor $449,500, or 25% of the contract, to complete “various demo[lition] work” but in reality, only paid them $40,900, or 2%, to remove a dumbwaiter from the building’s 13th floor, according to Madigan’s report.

The company’s president signed and submitted a document to the county in May 2019 “under penalties of perjury” that they had paid the subcontractor the agreed upon $449,500 and met all bid solicitation requirements, according to the report.

interactive_content

The subcontractor’s owner said they were unaware of that arrangement until gathering documents to interview with Madigan’s office in April, according to the report. The major contractor did not respond to messages or phone calls from Madigan’s office, which forwarded the findings to law enforcement for possible prosecution.

The fraudulent arrangement went undetected for months because the office in charge of enforcing compliance was understaffed, Madigan said, pointing out that the compliance officer assigned to the contract was in charge of overseeing 80 contracts and did not have time to do a site visit or otherwise ensure that the contractor was following the terms of its award.

Penalties for failing to use or for underutilizing minority- or women-owned firms and failing to provide documentation can incur a penalty up to 10% of the contract value and/or suspension from being awarded Baltimore County contracts for five years, according to a county memorandum included with the report.

County Administrative Officer Stacy Rodgers said in a response letter to the report that the county concurred with Madigan’s findings, and had since hired more compliance staff, updated its policies and operating procedures and increased outreach and education efforts for attracting more minority-owned and women-owned businesses.

“Further, the administration supports the OIG’s position on referring the matter to the appropriate law enforcement agency for further investigation and necessary action,” she wrote. “The county’s [Minority and Women’s Business Enterprise] Program, in consultation with the Office of Law, will review this contract to determine further potential actions under the county’s policy provision.”