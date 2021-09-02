Inspector General finds Baltimore County fails to collect debt from recreation councils

Baltimore County has been paying salaries and benefits for employees of some recreation councils without collecting money the groups owe the county for several years, according to a new Inspector General report.
The report alleges the county pays wages and fringe benefits for recreation councils’ employees even though those recreation council employees skirt requirements applied to other county employees, including properly documenting hours worked, drug testing, employee orientations, performance reviews and other training.
“Despite having no say in the hiring, retention, or training of the ... employees, the County assumes all of the risk and related liabilities that come with being their employer,” Inspector General Kelly Madigan wrote in her report. “This includes workers compensation claims and employment related lawsuits.”
County government has long paid for “part-time leadership” costs for out-of-season sports, adult recreation programs, tournaments and childcare and specialized programs.
Local councils, which operate independently from each other, are responsible for fundraising for expendable materials, equipment and securing volunteer leadership to operate programs.
Since the county cut recreation spending around 1992, according to Madigan’s report, the councils have been responsible for reimbursing the county wages paid to recreation council employees.
But, Madigan writes, “the Councils are setting hourly rates for these employees without giving enough forethought as to how much money they can realistically collect from their members for the related activities.”
The program is meant to function like a debit card program, Madigan wrote; councils would fund their accounts with the county before the county pays expenses on their behalf. Instead, it’s operated more like a credit card program “that does not charge its customers interest or fees,” Madigan said.
Councils collectively owed more than $453,000 in April, but the debt was reduced to $139,000 in July as they rushed to pay it off, according to the report.
Madigan writes that the issues — and debt — are inconsistent across the councils. Of roughly 34 councils that owed money in April, debt ranged from around $185 to more than $98,000.
Eighteen of the county’s rec councils were still in the red in July, the report shows. Several councils that reported significant deficits in April pared the debt and reported surplus balances three months later.
Other than refusing to process a council’s payroll, Madigan wrote the county has “essentially no recourse” to enforce payment.
Documents in Madigan’s report show county officials were emailing individual recreation councils to collect debt as early as 2004.
Taking any action that affects that group’s programming ability “could be perceived as contrary to the [Rec and Parks] Department’s mission,” Madigan wrote.
In a letter to Madigan, county administrator Stacy Rodgers wrote that the Rec and Parks department has worked with councils to pay off debt owed since April.
As of Aug. 1, Rodgers said, 14 councils with outstanding balances remain, she said.
Starting this month, councils that owe will be required to make payment plans within a certain timeframe, Rodgers wrote. Those that continue to miss payments will have their accounts forwarded to the county’s collections division, Rodgers wrote.
Councils have also been directed to provide “pay-as-you-go” revenue to fund all staff wages. A memorandum of understanding will also be drafted outlining how the councils should operate, Rodgers said.
“Councils will no longer be permitted to accrue balances throughout the remainder of the program,” she wrote.