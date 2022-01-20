Baltimore County Inspector General: Former top official waived fees for developer, received favors

Baltimore County improperly waived what is estimated to total millions of dollars in fees over roughly a decade for a developer to build the multimillion dollar, mixed-use Metro Centre at Owings Mills, a new Inspector General report finds.
The report, released Thursday morning by Baltimore County Inspector General Kelly Madigan, details how Arnold Jablon, who was director of the Department of Permits, Approvals and Inspections between 2011 and 2018, waived securities and fees for developer David S. Brown Enterprises — possibly in return for access to basketball tickets and free parking — despite having no legal authority to do so.
The county has continued to grant the improper waivers in the years since Jablon’s departure even as a succeeding permits director declined to sign off, according to the report. The county said it will continue to honor the arrangement with the Owings Mills-based developer, which has built numerous residential and commercial buildings in the Baltimore region, largely in western Baltimore County.
The report revolves around fees to build a $220 million apartment, office and retail complex whose construction began in 2005. Its proximity to the Metro station — where trains depart every 10 minutes or so for the 15-mile run from Baltimore’s northwestern suburbs to Johns Hopkins Hospital in East Baltimore — helped earned Metro Centre a transit-oriented development state designation, which offers tax breaks and other benefits for mixed-use projects located near commuter stations to boost public transportation ridership.
When it’s completed in the coming years, Brown Enterprises’ Metro Centre is expected to be the largest transit-oriented development in the Baltimore region. Today it houses popular eateries like Eggspectation and World of Beer, a boxing club, a salon and spa, the Owings Mills library branch and a building for the Community College of Baltimore County; in December, the site also added a Marriott hotel.
Prior to his second stint as the permits director, Jablon had spent decades in county government as a lawyer and permits director before retiring to work for the Venable law firm in 2003 — the same firm representing Brown in its Metro Centre dealings. When Jablon came back to oversee permits in 2011, he began waiving securities and inspection fees for utility and right of way agreements for the project, according to the IG report.
Over the years, David S. Brown Enterprises, chaired by Howard Brown, avoided paying millions in permit fees for the project under Jablon’s direction, with some individual waivers ranging from $48 to more than $36,000.
Emails also show that Brown provided Jablon certain benefits. Jablon, for instance, was given access at no cost to a private residential parking garage owned by the developer in Pikesville and improvements to a different private garage were discussed “to make it more suitable to Jablon’s needs,” the report says.
Jablon also received access to tickets for NCAA Big Ten Conference basketball tournaments, for which he paid face value; but it’s not clear that Jablon would have been able to secure the tickets at the same cost without his connection to Brown, Madigan wrote.
Emails between Jablon and an assistant for Brown show discussions about ticket payment, upgrading seats and an offer for Jablon to attend games as Brown’s guest in his New York apartment in 2018.
“While there is no indication that any of Brown’s requests for assistance were directly connected to any of the potential benefits provided to Jablon, the communications about the parking and the basketball tickets create the appearance of a conflict of interest,” Madigan wrote.
The county in its response to the report declined to comment on any favors Jablon received.
Still, Baltimore County is predicating its current agreement with Brown on an unsigned internal memo that was addressed to no one and filed on June 12, 2018 with a permits department letterhead. The memo stipulates that neither fees nor securities will be assessed or charged to the Metro Centre developer for any future building permits.
The IG concluded that Jablon authored the memo based on language drafted in an email sent the previous day by an attorney with the firm representing the developer. Jablon declined a request by Madigan to be interviewed and could not be reached by a reporter.
Per county code, Madigan writes that only the county administrative officer has the discretion to create or change development fees, which must then be presented to the County Council. Securities, a refundable deposit paid by developers to ensure work such as road improvements, utility installation and environmental projects are completed properly, are prohibited from waiver. But Madigan found no evidence during Jablon’s employment that a county administrative officer ever signed off on a fee change.
After Jablon departed the county on Jan. 1, 2019, his successor, Michael Mallinoff, attempted to rescind the deal. Mallinoff sent a letter in September that year notifying Brown Enterprises that certain fees and securities would be required, according to the report. When Mallinoff met with Howard Brown in October 2019, Brown told him that the waivers were approved because of the project’s status as a transit-oriented development, according to the report.
The county stepped in to ensure the waivers were granted. Mallinoff was told by a member of County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr.’s administration “that the arrangement with the developer had pre-dated the current administration and therefore, needed to be honored,” the report said.
Emails show that for about the next year, Mallinoff still attempted to collect some fees “despite getting resistance from the developer and at times, the administration,” according to the report.
Mallinoff left county government in December 2020; his departure came after he refused for months to sign off on a permit for a wealthy developer’s private tennis barn project, which is the subject of another inspector general investigation.
After he was replaced by current permits director Pete Gutwald in early 2021, Gutwald said he would not sign off on new waiver requests, citing an opinion from the law office that only the county administrative officer could authorize such waivers, the report said.
That’s when county administrative officer Stacy Rodgers sent a Sept. 21 letter to the developer affirming that the county would continue to waive project fees as authorized by the unsigned 2018 memo, but only for new construction; modifications of existing buildings will be subject to permit fees, Rodgers said.
In a letter to the IG responding to the report, Rodgers wrote that Olszewski’s administration will maintain the arrangement made under the late Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz’s administration.
“Providing fee waivers in connection with large development projects has not been a practice of the current administration,” Rodgers wrote. “We inherited this agreement, which had been in place for several years prior to our administration taking office. As such, it was appropriate for the agreement to remain in place.”
“While our administration will honor the agreement we inherited, we will not waive fees into perpetuity at this site,” she wrote to Madigan. She added that it’s the administration’s intent “to adhere to the County Code with respect to securities on any future phases of the development,” Rodgers added.
Because the county said it will honor the arrangement with Brown Enterprises, Madigan questioned whether the county plans to refund roughly $41,000 in fees “inadvertently” collected under Jablon and Mallinoff, since such payments mean the county was not adhering to its own agreement with the developer.
Rodgers wrote that the county would not refund any money that was collected from the developer.
Matt Schoenfeld, an attorney who works as general counsel for David S. Brown, declined to comment on the report.
Council chair Julian Jones, a Democrat whose district includes Owings Mills, declined to comment on the administration’s decision not to notify council members of the fees. He added, though, that he sees the Metro Centre as one part of a development plan — along with Foundry Row and Mill Station — that is breathing life back into downtown Owings Mills.
David S. Brown Enterprises and Howard Brown have contributed to the campaigns of several Baltimore County elected officials. Olszewski has received at least $14,500 since 2018, while Jones has received at least $5,100 in cash and in-kind campaign donations since 2019, according to state records.
“The Metro Centre is very important to my community,” Jones said. “It’s a tremendous source of pride to the community. It’s a tremendous economic driver for not just this side of the county, but for all Baltimore County.”