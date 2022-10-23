Maryland’s transportation department asks for public feedback on I-695/I-70 Interchange project

Maryland residents will have an opportunity on Tuesday to give their opinions on a transportation project that aims to fix a tangle of highway where the Baltimore Beltway west of the city hits I-70, a major interstate, and that causes severe delays.

The “Triple Bridges” project is part of Gov. Larry Hogan’s Traffic Relief Plan, which focuses on improving traffic congestion in the Baltimore region. Designed 50 years ago, the I-695/I-70 Interchange can’t handle the amount of traffic that currently flows through the interchange, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.

The agency is seeking public input on the project’s design and construction in a virtual meeting from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. An in-person open house will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Southwest Academy, located at 6200 Johnnycake Road.

MDOT SHA officials are looking for opinions on the interchange’s structural style and landscaping, along with general feedback on the entire project. All of the interchange’s aging bridges will be replaced as part of the project, which is still in the planning and design phase, the agency said. It is also in the process of preparing an environmental document.

Residents can also take an online survey on the needs of the project at MDOT’s website.

Once MDOT SHA finishes designing the project, it will advertise and enter into a single contract to have it built. The planning phase is expected to complete in 2023, the agency said.