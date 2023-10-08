Man killed outside disabled vehicle in early Sunday crash on I-695 in Baltimore County

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A man was killed early Sunday morning on I-695 in Baltimore County after exiting a disabled vehicle.

Maryland State Police troopers responded to a two-car crash on the outer loop near Security Boulevard in the Windsor Mill and Woodlawn area around 2:15 a.m., police said.

Bryan Joseph Lee of Catonsville, 37, crashed a Honda Civic into the median and left the disabled vehicle, police said. A Honda Accord then struck both Lee and his vehicle.

Baltimore County Fire Department medics declared Lee dead at the scene, and the other driver remained on the scene, police said.