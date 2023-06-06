24-year-old arrested after his grandfather and great-grandmother are found dead in Randallstown

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A 24-year-old faces first-degree murder charges after Baltimore County Police found his 73-year-old grandfather and 86-year-old great-grandmother dead Sunday evening outside a Randallstown home.

Officers found the two outside a home on the 3500 block of Cabot Road in Randallstown while responding to a welfare check call, police said in a news release Monday night. The police department did not identify the victims.

The 24-year-old family member was arrested Monday on two counts of first-degree murder. He is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center in Towson pending a bond review Tuesday afternoon.