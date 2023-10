Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A 63-year-old man died after being stabbed Monday night, according to Baltimore County Police.

Officers responded at about 10 p.m. to the unit block of Eastern Boulevard in Essex to investigate an assault and found the man suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said in a Tuesday news release.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Those with information are asked to contact investigators at 410-307-2020 or anonymously use Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.